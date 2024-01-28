France suspends financing UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

PARIS, January 28. /TASS/. France has temporarily suspended funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) amid reports about the involvement of some the agency’s employees in the Hamas attack on Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, the French foreign ministry said.

"In the first half of 2024, France is not planning to make any additional contributions and will make a decision in due time, jointly with the United Nations and key donors, when its requirements to the transparency and safety of assistance are taken into account," it said, adding that France allocated nearly 60 million euro for the UNRWA needs in 2023.

The ministry expressed concern over reports that the agency’s employees had links to Hamas and said that hopes that the ongoing probes would throw light on the situation and "will be accompanied by concrete measures that are to be carried out swiftly." The ministry called for measures to ensure the soonest resumption of the agency’s operation.

The French foreign ministry pointed to the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza" and promised to expand relief aid to civilians in the war-torn territories.

France’s move followed similar measures by other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany over the UNRWA Hamas links. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini ordered to dismiss several agency employees due to their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year.