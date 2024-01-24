Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip — agency

TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. Dozens of people have been killed in Israeli artillery and air strikes on Gaza, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, at least seven civilians, mostly women, were either killed or wounded in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the Jabalia neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Three more civilians were killed and several others, mostly women and children, suffered wounds in a strike west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Besides, an Israeli airstrike targeted a car west of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, killing several people.

Several more civilians were killed and dozens sustained wounds in an air strike on a coastal area in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave.