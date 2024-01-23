{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US, UK, Australia impose sanctions against Russian Alexander Ermakov — US Treasury

The US Treasury noted that this trilateral cooperation is "the first such coordinated action" and underscores "the collective resolve to hold these criminals to account"

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The United States, together with the United Kingdom and Australia, imposed sanctions against Russian Alexander Ermakov, allegedly responsible for hacking the databases of the largest Australian health insurance company Medibank, the US Treasury Department announced.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in coordination with Australia and the United Kingdom, designated Alexander Ermakov, a cyber actor who played a pivotal in the 2022 ransomware attack against Medibank Private Limited, an Australian healthcare insurer," the statement says.

The US Treasury noted that this trilateral cooperation is "the first such coordinated action" and underscores "the collective resolve to hold these criminals to account."

"All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt," the statement says.

On October 14, 2022, it became known about a cyber attack on Medibank’s servers known, but then the insurer hid information that hackers managed to steal the personal data of people insured by the company, as well as a significant part of confidential medical information. Later, those who took possession of the personal data of Medibank clients demanded a ransom, and the company had to confirm the fact of data theft, and also admit that as a result of the hacker attack, the damage from which is estimated at $20 million, 9.7 million clients were affected.

The Australian Federal Police blamed hackers from Russia for the cyber attack and said they know the names of those responsible for the hack."

Slovak parliament's deputy speaker promises to stop Russophobia in country
According to Lubos Blaha, Slovakia should have friendly relations with all countries and peoples of goodwill
Crisis in Red Sea to end when war in Gaza ends — Qatari diplomat
The Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
Unfriendly forces try to disrupt major events in Russia — deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry would furnish diplomatic support to counteract the influence of external forces with regard to the Eurasian Women's Forum, to be held in St. Petersburg in 2024
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine destroying country, not defending it — French lawmaker
According to Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues the conflict "on the orders of the United States"
Russia weighed options in response to potential seizure of its assets in advance — Kremlin
At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has a list of assets it can seize in response to the Western actions
Zelensky will face same fate as Nazis tried in Nuremberg — Duma speaker
The State Duma adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments around the world in connection with criminal attacks by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians on Russian territory
Moscow ready for dialogue with those seeking to stop using Ukraine against Russia — Lavrov
"Anybody who is sincerely interested in justice, including justice being established in the relations between Russia and Ukraine, which would involve, of course, stopping the Western policy of using Ukraine as an instrument of war against Russia, we would be ready to listen to," the minister said
No more money coming to Ukraine from West — Kremlin spokesman
"There must be more or less lucid minds there to see what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Ukraine to buy weapons from Poland on credit — Zelensky
According to the Ukrainian president, the Polish credit system will be a new form of cooperation between the two countries
US, Britain carry out 18 airstrikes on Yemen on Tuesday — Houthi spokesman
Yahya Saria stressed that "these attacks will not go unanswered"
UN calls for investigation into circumstances of strike on Donetsk
"The investigation should establish whether this attack violated applicable law on the conduct of hostilities," the office emphasized
Kremlin condemns Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market as 'monstrous act of terrorism'
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "indiscriminate weapons are being used, which caused casualties on such a scope"
Russian MFA slams French top diplomat’s ‘indifference’ in Kharkov incident
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to media reports giving a list of eliminated French mercenaries when French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne claimed that there were no mercenaries from his country in Ukraine
Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine
"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," the Russian top diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula'
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines
Russian government supports renewal of compulsory sales of currency revenues
"This provided an opportunity of covering the shortage of currency required for importers to keep deliveries of products to our countries," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov noted
Diplomat sees Zelensky's decree as basis for protecting Russians on historical lands
According to Rodion Miroshnik, it was important to raise the issue of practical responsibility of the Kiev regime that violated international law
Russia well aware of pressure used by West to corral votes at UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister explained "how the Americans and the Brits and some Europeans are getting those votes"
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Hungary opposes 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Foreign Minister
"The previous twelve packages of sanctions had greater effect for the European than for the Russian economy and did not bring peace closer" in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said
Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte
Dmitry Peskov said that VKontakte is much more popular in Russia than the banned social network X
Chad’s president leaves for Moscow to hold talks with Putin
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Putin will hold talks with his counterpart from the Republic of Chad on January 24
Violence to grow in Arab world unless Palestinian state established — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, there is no excuse for the "barbarity of October 7"
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
Lavrov doubts situation around Ukraine would be different if Trump were elected president
The foreign minister referred to existing "drive to ruin the Russian-American relations, the foundation of these relations, including all agreements on strategic stability, parity, mutual trust"
Palestinian foreign minister discusses efforts on ceasefire in Gaza with EU counterparts
Riyad al-Maliki underscored the international community’s responsibility for pressuring Israel to stop the aggression in order to prevent a deterioration of the setting in the region
Lavrov criticizes West’s silence about US journalist Lira’s death in Ukraine
Russia’s top diplomat noted that instead of hearing frank comments that condemn the West’s alleged assassination of the journalist, the talk is only "about Russia’s aggression and further assurances to back up the Kiev regime"
Lavrov says Kiev likely relies on Western ‘shrewd operators’ as it furtively resells arms
"The recent report by the Pentagon indicates the leak of weapons intended for the Ukrainian army in the amount over $1 bln," the Russian top diplomat stressed
Israel to fight until total victory, Netanyahu says after one-day IDF death toll hits 21
The Israeli prime minister noted that the IDF has launched an investigation into the fighting
List of Russia’s friends in culture sphere grows despite Western intrigues
Alexander Alimov underscored the Foreign Ministry’s task of increasing the practical impact of cultural events in friendly countries
Powerful blast rocks weapons depot in Baghdad
According to the source, the blast was caused by a fire
Borrell to visit Ukraine in early February
"I will make a visit to Ukraine in the first or second week of February," he said
Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services
On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine
West implements lucrative 'business project’ in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the continuation of aid to Ukraine was the guarantee of creating new jobs in the United States
UN secretary general condemn Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk
Antonio Guterres strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure
PREVIEW: Presidents of Russia, Egypt to attend concrete pouring ceremony at El Dabaa NPP
The pouring of the first concrete in the foundation of the reactor number four will mark the end of the preparatory stage and the transition of the main stage of capital construction of all power plant’s reactors
Tokyo alarmed by growing North Korea-Russia military ties — Japanese Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reiterated that the DPRK had allegedly transferred various weapons to Russia
Foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey call for coordination on Middle East, Transcaucasia
The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced that the top diplomats "touched upon the implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects in energy and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts"
Gas price in Europe below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters first time since July 31, 2023
Gas prices in Europe are falling amid record gas reserves and weak economic growth that is limiting energy demand in large industrial nations
Magnitude 7 earthquake hits China
No casualties or damage were immediately reported
Press review: UNSC meets as Kiev steps up civilian attacks and DeSantis quits, Trump gains
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 23rd
Russia’s special operation directed against criminal Kiev regime, not Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foregn minister noted that after 2014, almost 7 million Ukrainians found refuge on the territory of Russia
Russia wants closer cooperation with Southeast Asian countries — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that despite the growing global turbulence, cooperation between Russia and ASEAN is going well because it is based on "their close positions on global and regional problems"
Poland joins G7 initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine
In July, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius
Israel offers to stop hostilities in Gaza for 2 months in exchange for release of hostages
According to unnamed Israeli officials, the offer comprises a "multi-stage deal, which includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza"
Iran’s supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel
"The positions and statements by representatives of Islamic countries are sometimes erroneous. They speak about a ceasefire but this matter is now in the hands of Zionists," Ali Khamenei said
Current US administration not interested in any political dialogue with Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister mentioned communication "from time to time" on issues of the detainees, exchanges, the functioning of the two embassies in Washington and in Moscow
Russia promotes Klavesin underwater craft abroad
Klavesin-1RE surveys seabed by a sonar and selects objects for detailed study onboard the carrier vessel
Indian jet flying to Moscow crashes on Afghan territory - agency
The aircraft owned by an Indian company crashed in the province of Badakhshan due to technical fault, the Aamaj News agency reported
Musk says he will not vote for Biden in presidential election
The billionaire commented on his interview with CNBC, published in May last year, when Musk said that he voted for Biden in the 2020 elections
Zelensky signs decree on Russian lands allegedly historically inhabited by Ukrainians
Vladimir Zelensky argued that this measure was a move to restore "the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future"
Venezuela’s Maduro warns Ecuadorian counterpart about danger of ‘chaos’ in seeking US help
Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the United States had never brought true peace and security to any country
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities
In the Krasny Liman area, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns
Over ten Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka in the Graivoronsky District, where three private houses suffered damage
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russian forces repel attacks by 10 Ukrainian drones near Kherson in past day
The Ukrainians have been attempting to deploy personnel and military purpose cargoes to near Krynki, Governor Vladimir Saldo added
Polish PM says no more free weapons for Ukraine
"It will no longer be gratuitous aid, because it is clear that certain opportunities have reached their end," Donald Tusk said
Unidentified Ukrainians send death threats to Szijjarto
Despite this, the Hungarian foreign minister said that he intended to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as scheduled on January 29
Hamas rejects Israeli proposal about Gaza ceasefire — AP
The source emphasized that Cairo and Doha were working on a "multi-phase proposal" and trying to bridge the differences between the sides
Lavrov says West stymies settlement in Ukraine even as Kiev regime is agonizing
"Despite the complete failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield, the Western patrons of the Kiev regime continue to push it with maniacal persistence to continue the senseless military confrontation," the minister said
NATO sees no direct, imminent threat from Russia, says secretary general
According to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO set two goals after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022
Houthis promise not to attack Russian, Chinese, German ships in Red Sea
According to the media, the Houthi official said that the rebel movement would expand its military actions after the United States and United Kingdom’s strikes on targets in Yemen
Russia could win ‘in a matter of weeks’ unless US provides more aid to Ukraine — TV
The US officials’ message was that a Russian victory "will reverberate around the world," prompting other countries to rethink their relations with Washington
EU trained 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers, provided 30 bln euros in weapons so far — Borrell
The top EU diplomat said the conflict helped strengthen "transatlantic unity"
EU may add aluminum products to new sanctions package against Russia — newspaper
"Previous sanctions left around 85% of Russian exports of the metal to the EU untouched, according to trade organization European Aluminium," the newspaper noted
Lavrov arrives in New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings
According to a TASS correspondent, the minister's plane flew from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing unfriendly nations, in 12 hours 45 minutes
Russia has no idea how Trump may resolve conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin
Donald Trump has repeatedly said that should he win the US presidential election, he would manage to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours
No plans for special statement on Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that, "today, the hearts of people from across the country go out to Donbass residents and those who lost their loved ones in this heinous terrorist attack"
Ukraine lost over 300,000 servicemen as dead — former Pentagon advisor
"These attacks have utterly bled Ukraine white," he said
EU struggling to come up with fresh sanctions against Russia — Politico
It is noted that the community still remains "a cash cow" for Russia, which remains a major regional LNG supplier
Allied forces announce eight strikes at Houthi positions — statement
According to the statement, the coalition’s main goal "remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea"
Gas prices continue to fall in Europe due to renewable energy
Bloomberg attributed the occurrence to record gas reserves, broad investment in renewable energy, and slow economic growth, which limits energy demand in large industrialized countries
No equivalency between Russian missile strike and Kiev hitting Donetsk civilians — Kremlin
"We continue our special military operation; unlike the Kiev regime, our forces don’t target social facilities, residential areas and civilians," Dmitry Peskov said
Laying of foundation at El-Dabaa NPP marks new chapter in Russia-Egypt relations — El-Sisi
The Egyptian leader noted that the construction of El-Dabaa is ahead of schedule, which "reflects the scale of efforts that both sides are making to implement the project"
Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA
"The whole world will know about it," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia says its forces repelled nine Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk area over past day
The Defense Ministry reported that the enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day were up to 180 personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
US focused on forming servile colonial administration in Ukraine, Russian intel chief says
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House’s trust"
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Envoys of Iran, Pakistan to return to their posts by January 26 — statement
"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29, 2024," the statement reads
Google owes Russian companies over $227 mln
Google’s Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy with the Moscow Arbitration Court in June 2022
Hungary still objects to holding EU membership talks with Ukraine — top diplomat
"Late last year, the European Council made a bad decision to begin admission talks with Ukraine," Peter Szijjarto said
Poland provides Ukraine with nearly $3.5 bln worth of military aid since February 24, 2022
Last September, then-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was no longer supplying Kiev with any weapons
European 'investment' in Ukraine goes bust — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West would have preferred to sacrifice "all of Ukraine, down to the last Ukrainian, for its own interests"
Russia patents realistic nuclear explosion simulator to train troops
According to the scientists, the previous nuclear explosion simulator, the IU-59, is now obsolete and is no longer produced
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
PREVIEW: State Duma to discuss address to UN over Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians
The meeting agenda also includes tightening responsibility for personal data leak
US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen — report
According to the officials, the US and the UK used naval-based Tomahawk missiles and jet planes to destroy Houthi warehouses and missile launchers
West does not want peace in Ukraine, which survives only on 'Western handouts' — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said most people in Ukraine are beginning to realize that their true enemy is the Ukrainian leadership, which is "planting lies about Russia and canceling a common history"
Deputy Speaker of Slovak Parliament accuses NATO of inciting conflict in Ukraine
Lubos Blaha supported the position on the situation in Ukraine of the Prime Minister of Slovakia and his party leader Robert Fico
Houthis say they attacked US cargo ship in Gulf of Aden
According to the spokesman, the attack was staged in response to the US and UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Sweden wants to avoid fines for Nord Stream emissions — Russian foreign ministry
The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency made the decision earlier that Sweden is not obliged to include in its national quota 5.8 mln metric tons of harmful substances penetrating atmosphere as a result of sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines
Russia proposes creating unmanned vehicle productions abroad
Rosoboronexport will also offer the construction of service centers of regional and local level to overhaul and maintain unmanned complexes of various producers
Russian Navy to receive first combat icebreaker this year — commander-in-chief
The Ivan Papanin will effectively perform tasks as part of groups and detachments of ships to ensure security in the Arctic regions
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
