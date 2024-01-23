Malaysian expert sees Russia as key player in ensuring global stability

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue to play a major role in ensuring global stability, while Malaysia shares some similar goals, such as economic progress and social stability, Abdul Rahman Dahlan, a member of the Supreme Council of the United Malays National Organization, said at a meeting between United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and ASEAN political parties' representatives.

"Russia will continue to be a nation that can bring stability, that can unite all peaceful nations across the globe. Although Malaysia and Russia have different political systems, we share the same goals and objectives, namely economic progress and social stability," he said.

Furthermore, the analyst noted that Malaysia's active role in ASEAN and global diplomacy, paired with Russia's influence in Eurasian politics, "presents an opportunity for cooperation in areas such as peacekeeping, ensuring security and engaging in cultural exchanges."

"Malaysia can be a reliable strategic partner for Russia in Southeast Asia and in the Indo-Pacific region in general." "There are certain areas for further cooperation between Russia and Asia: tourism, trade, and the economy. We can draw from these strengths to ensure peace, prosperity and stability for the entire world," Abdul Rahman Dahlan concluded.