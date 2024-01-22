Poland provides Ukraine with nearly $3.5 bln worth of military aid since February 24, 2022

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Poland has provided Ukraine with almost $3.5 billion in arms and military equipment since the start of the special military operation, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Poland has provided Ukraine with arms and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion," he said at a briefing with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Kiev.

Shmygal added that the parties discussed the creation of four new checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, as well as Warsaw's participation in joint economic and infrastructure projects with Kiev. According to him, Ukraine expects Poland to lift restrictions on the export of its agricultural products. In addition, Shmygal suggested that Poland take part in the construction of the Krakovits-Lvov-Brody-Rivne highway.

On Monday, Tusk said at a joint press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Poland could no longer supply weapons to Ukraine free of charge and would provide Kiev with military aid on a commercial basis.

Last September, then-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was no longer supplying Kiev with any weapons. Later, Morawiecki’s words were clarified by then Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, who said that the Polish authorities were only supplying Ukraine with the weapons that had been previously agreed upon. Following these statements, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Ukraine continues to receive weapons from Poland, without specifying whether they are new deliveries or the receipt of previously agreed arms shipments.