Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports

BERLIN, January 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen is facing trial in Germany for killing a German man who sheltered her in February 2022, the Bild newspaper said.

According to the publication, 54-year-old IT specialist Jurgen F. from Dachau, Bavaria, and 52-year-old Yelena K. first met online through a dating website some 15 years ago. Since 2013, they had maintained a friendly relationship. In February 2022, the German hosted the Ukrainian woman after she unexpectedly arrived in Dachau with her belongings to move in with him.

Jurgen stipulated that he would accommodate her temporarily, but the woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment.

The conflict escalated when the German citizen entered into a new relationship. After a new dispute in February 2023, the Ukrainian woman grabbed a 16-centimeter kitchen knife and stabbed Jurgen several times, after which he died on the spot.

The prosecutor's office filed a murder charge against Yelena. The case is being tried by the Munich District Court.