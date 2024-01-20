Gaza death toll from Israeli strikes approaches 25,000 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. The number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza has approached 25,000, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The number of people killed in the Israeli aggression since October 7 has reached 24,927. As many as 62,388 people have suffered wounds," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 165 people were killed and at least 280 were wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day.

The statement points out that numerous dead bodies remain under the rubble and out in the open as ambulance teams and civil defense personnel are unable to retrieve them.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking over 240 people, including women, children and the elderly, hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, and launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.