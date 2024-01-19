Venezuela cementing bilateral friendly relations with Russia — minister

CARACAS, January 19. /TASS/. Venezuela and Russia continue strengthening bilateral friendly relations with Russia, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said following a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in the capital of Uganda Kampala.

"We continued strengthening bilateral relations between allies and friends at the meeting in the friendly environment with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin," Gil wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) social media page.

The issues "of political and economic cooperation between the two countries" were considered during the talks, the minister said. "We also reiterated our common position on various global issues," he added.