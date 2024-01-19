French ambassador leaves Russian foreign ministry without any comments

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, has left the ministry without any comments, a TASS correspondent reported.

The diplomat spent around 45 minutes in the ministry.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had dealt a pinpoint strike on a temporary deployment center for foreign militants in Kharkov. According to the ministry, most of the foreign mercenaries were French nationals. As a result of the strike, 60 militants were killed and more than 20 were wounded.