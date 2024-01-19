Ukraine’s first hybrid air defense system developed, tested in US, Kiev official admits

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Kiev’s first hybrid air defense system capable of firing US-made missiles from Soviet-made launchers was developed and field tested in the United States with the participation of US and Ukrainian military specialists, Ukrainian Air Force Command Spokesman Yury Ignat said.

"This is about our old missile systems and the AIM-9 (Sidewinder) and AIM-7 (Sparrow) missiles that are capable of operating on these Soviet-made platforms," he told the Rada TV channel. "It wasn’t an easy process; both our and American specialists were engaged in the work in the US. The goal was eventually achieved and trials took place at testing grounds in the US," Ignat noted.

He added that "the systems in question aren’t long-range as they can hit targets at a distance of up to 15 kilometers."

Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin announced on January 17 that the Ukrainian armed forces had for the first time used a hybrid air defense system made of Soviet-and Western-manufactured parts.

The New York Times reported in October 2023 that, as Kiev was running out of Soviet-made air defense missiles, US military officials had suggested Ukraine adjust its Soviet-produced air defense systems to use missiles manufactured in NATO countries, primarily the US. The program was named FrankenSAM. In particular, the plan was to use Buk missile launchers to fire US-made Sea Sparrow missiles and employ Soviet-made radars to guide Sidewinder missiles. According to Western military media outlets, there are several other projects being rolled out for mixing and matching various Soviet and Western weapons systems, including Patriot missiles.