Finnish government’s decision to keep border checkpoints closed challenged in court

HELSINKI, January 17. /TASS/. The Finnish government’s latest decision of January 11 to extend the closure of checkpoints on the border with Russia until February 11 has been challenged in the Supreme Administrative Court, according to the portal Yle.

At the end of December, Yle said that all previous decisions by the Finnish Cabinet of Ministers on the closure of checkpoints were appealed in the Supreme Administrative Court.

In the current appeal, the plaintiffs claim that "the government's decisions to close the borders are discriminatory against the minority of Russian origin and violate fundamental rights," the portal reported. According to Yle, the plaintiffs are Finnish citizens of Russian origin or members of their families.

The Finnish government closed all road checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 30 to December 14 last year. After that, two checkpoints were reopened, but due to the renewed influx of migrants from third countries the border was closed again from December 15, 2023 to February 11, 2024.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Finland's decision to close the border crossings created new dividing lines in Europe. Interdepartmental consultations will be held to consider Moscow's response.