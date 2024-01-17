Attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan is not attack on Iraq — top Iranian diplomat

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. The strike launched by the Iranian military on the territory of Iraq’s Kurdistan was aimed at Israeli intelligence and is not an attack on Iraq, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We hit a Mossad (Israeli intelligence agency - TASS) base in Iraq’s Kurdistan and we hit it with precision missiles. That doesn't mean we hit Iraq. We hit Israel, which is still our common enemy," he said.

The top diplomat pointed out that Iran "respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq." The minister recalled that there is a security agreement between Iran and Iraq under which the government of Iraq’s Kurdistan is "obliged to secure the borders." "What we did was within the framework of the security agreement. We have a legitimate right to defend ourselves," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.