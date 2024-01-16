Serbian opposition resumes protests in Belgrade

BELGRADE, January 16. /TASS/. Several hundred supporters of the opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence reconvened for the first protest in Belgrade after a two-week break, according to a TASS reporter at the scene.

Protesters blocked the roadway of the city’s main street, occupying the spot between the Republican Election Commission and the presidential palace. Protest organizers set up a stage with light and sound equipment, which is expected to be used by the alliance’s leaders to address the crowd.

The opposition started a series of rallies near the Republican Election Commission on December 18, the day after Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. The opposition attempted to break into the Belgrade City Hall on December 24. The riots were dispersed by the police, who detained 38 people. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described the attempt to seize the Belgrade City Hall as an attack on the country’s sovereignty, while Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that Moscow had warned Belgrade about potential unrest.

The election commission announced that the Aleksandar Vucic - Serbia Must Not Stop alliance received 46.75% of the vote, or 129 out of 250 seats in the parliament. Serbia Against Violence received 23.66%, or 65 seats.