Israeli army eliminates 8,000 Hamas members since early October — newspaper

TEL AVIV, December 25. /TASS/. About 8,000 members of the Palestinian movement Hamas have been eliminated since the renewed escalation in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reports.

"The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has killed close to 8,000 Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip since October 7," the report reads.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. Israel started carrying out retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on November 24 and resumed combat operations in Gaza.