MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Explosions heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, the city administrator appointed by Ukrainian authorities Roman Mrochko said.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson," he said on his Telegram channel.

An air raid warning was not issued in parts of the Kherson region under Ukrainian control.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the city, Mrochko added, without explaining what kind of facility he was referring to.