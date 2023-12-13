Death toll from conflict escalation in Gaza Strip exceeds 18,500 — TV

DUBAI, December 13. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s combat operations in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 18,500, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, more than 18,500 people have been killed and more than 50,000 have been wounded since the beginning of Israel’s operation in Gaza.

The health ministry of the Palestinian enclave said on December 10 that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had neared 18,000.

On November 22, Hamas announced an agreement with Israel, which was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, on a four-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which took effect on November 24. The deal stipulated the release of Israeli women and children being held hostage in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

The sides extended the ceasefire several times but on the morning of December 1 the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Hamas had violated the truce in Gaza and opened fire on Israeli territory, thus prompting the IDF to resume combat operations in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian authorities placed the blame for the resumed hostilities on the United States.