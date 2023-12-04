Israeli drones deliver strikes on launch sites in south Lebanon

BEIRUT, December 4. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Israeli Air Force have delivered strikes on mobile projectile launch systems in the south of Lebanon which the militant Shia Islamic group Hezbollah used to shell the northern parts of Israel.

According to the Naharnet news portal, the launch sites were near the villages that were abandoned by the majority of their residents back in October.

Israeli helicopters carried out raids into Lebanese territory attacking several Hezbollah bases. No information on the aftermath of these attacks was provided.

Earlier, the Shia groups launched 11 missiles at military patrols in Israeli residential areas. Several vehicles caught fire in the attacks, those wounded were provided with medical aid.