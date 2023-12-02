UN Security Council votes to lift arms embargo on Somalia

UNITED NATIONS, December 2. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has unanimously voted to end the arms embargo on Somalia.

All 15 members of the UNSC, including Russia, voted in favor of the UK-sponsored resolution.

"We welcome the lifting of the arms embargo on this country. Russia has consistently advocated the revision of temporary sanctions on African nations, which hinder the development of national security agencies. We expect that the measure will provide significant support on the path to overcoming years of difficulties in the process of the strengthening of statehood," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said following the vote.

She said Russia provides Somalia with food aid.

"On November 30, a shipment of 25,000 tons of wheat arrived in Mogadishu from our country. We are planning to send another shipment with as much grain for Somalis by the end of the year," the diplomat said.

The UN imposed an embargo on the delivery of weapons and military equipment to Somalia in 1992 amid an internal conflict in that country.