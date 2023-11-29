Elon Musk says not yet ready to visit Gaza on Hamas invitation, says it’s too dangerous

NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was not yet ready to visit the Gaza Strip, because the situation there "seems a bit dangerous."

Commenting on a recent invitation from Hamas, Musk said on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter): "Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides."

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said on November 20 that Musk should visit Gaza "to see the scale of the massacre committed by the occupier (Israel - TASS) against our people in Gaza."

Musk visited Israel on November 27, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Musk and Netanyahu visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was among the most affected Israeli communities during the October 7 Hamas attack. He said that he shared Netanyahu’s position that Hamas ought to be exterminated. He also said that he would want to help Israel demilitarize and de-radicalize Gaza when the conflict was over.