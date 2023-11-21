Tajik president describes visit to Russia as important step towards broader partnership

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said he viewed his visit to Russia as an important step towards broader bilateral partnership.

"We view today’s visit as an important step on the path of further development of strategic partnership and allied relations between our nations," Rakhmon said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Tajik leader added that his talks with Putin were constructive and "held in the traditional atmosphere of trust." In this words, the sides discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as acute regional and international issues "of mutual concern."

Rakhmon is paying an official visit to Russia on November 21-22.