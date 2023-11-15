China-US relations not smooth, but competition not an option — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, November 15. /TASS/. China-US relations are not smooth sailing, but the competition between Beijing and Washington will not solve bilateral and global issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden at their meeting in California on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"Over the past 50 years, China-US relations have never been smooth sailing as they have always faced problems of one kind or another. Yet they have kept moving forward amid twists and turns," China Central Television said citing XI Jinping.

"The competition between major powers is not in keeping with the spirit of our times and will not help resolve bilateral and global challenges that both China and the United States are facing," he said.

The two leaders are holding talks at Filoli Estate, 40 kilometers south of San Francisco.