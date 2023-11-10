Russian citizen tells TASS about arrangements for pending evacuation of Russians from Gaza

CAIRO, November 10. /TASS/. A Russian woman confirmed to TASS that preparations to evacuate Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip are underway.

"Yes, we’ll go to the border crossing now. I will go with my son; hopefully, they will let us pass," Yelena Radvan told a TASS reporter over the phone.

Another Russian woman, Olga Aslem, told TASS in a call that the Russian embassy in Ramallah called her on Thursday evening to say that she and her children were on the list for evacuation. Aslem and her family were in Khan Yunis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, at the time of the call.

Earlier, Rafah Online published lists of foreigners who will be able to leave the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing on November 10. There are 85 Russian nationals on the list.

The people mentioned in the list were told to arrive at the border crossing by 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT), Rafah Online added.