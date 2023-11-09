Conflict in Ukraine helps US to revive its domestic industries — State Department

WASHINGTON, November 8. /TASS/. The US administration views the conflict in Ukraine as a means of reviving its domestic industrial production, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said.

"The battle over Ukraine also allows us to reinvigorate our own industrial base. We are creating new energy technologies and putting them in place around the world. We are building new defense technologies, the work is being done in IT," he said, addressing the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

"This is the wrong time to walk away because Ukraine is winning," he claimed, commenting on debates around the feasibility of Washington’s further financial and military assistance to the Kiev government.

Previously, US President Joe Biden filed a request to the US Congress to provide additional military and other aid to Ukraine and Israel worth about $106 billion. According to the accompanying documents, published by the White House, the request for the fiscal year 2024 proposes to allocate over $61.4 billion for Ukraine and over $14.3 billion for Israel. The future of the request is unknown at this point. A number of Republican members in both chambers of the Congress have publicly spoken out against continuing financial aid to Ukraine.