Israel reports new air strikes on Lebanese territory

TEL AVIV, November 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces carried out new strikes on military facilities on the territory of Lebanon, used by the Hezbollah organization, the IDF press service said.

"In response to the launches toward Israel over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon a short while ago," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the report, the strike targeted "military structures and posts in which the terrorists operated, along with a number of technological assets used to direct terror against Israel."

Moreover, the Israeli military delivered a strike on an armed group in Lebanon, which operated adjacent to the area of Biranit in northern Israel.