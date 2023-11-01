Israel-Hamas conflict reaches point of no return — expert

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. The conflict between the Palestinian radical movement Hamas and Israel has reached the point of no return, with neither side able to offer a way out of the crisis, said Tariq Al-Homayed, a Saudi journalist.

"Solutions to the Gaza war seem elusive despite the overwhelming suffering and pain. The primary reason thus far is that both Hamas and Israel seem incapable of putting forward genuine solutions to end this conflict," Al-Homayed, a columnist from the pan-Arab Ash-Sarq al-Awsat newspaper, says.

He believes that Hamas launched the operation against Israel "without considering the aftermath." According to the expert, the movement assumed that this would be a run-of-the-mill escalation followed by a truce and exchange of prisoners, but "that is not what happened." Meanwhile, Al-Homayed is convinced that "the current right-wing Israeli government is the most radical in the history of the country." He also believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to evade corruption charges, is in a difficult situation, as the authorities will have to explain how Hamas was able to infiltrate Israel on October 7.

"Thus, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, setting aside the innocent civilians, is being fought between Hamas and Israel, the most extreme elements on both sides, and both seem caught in a path of no return for fear of the consequences," Al-Homayed noted. According to the expert, both Hamas and Israeli authorities realize that this situation will lead to "the end for both sides." "The victor will be a political and historical loser and will have major repercussions to contend with," Al-Homayed added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of Israel’s military ground operation in Gaza.