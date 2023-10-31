Vietnam favors continuing law enforcement cooperation with Russia — minister

HANOI, October 31. /TASS/. Vietnam is interested in continuing cooperation with Russia in law enforcement, To Lam, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, stated while receiving a Russian delegation from the Interior Ministry in Hanoi.

According to To Lam, the Russian Interior Ministry’s visit to Hanoi "clearly demonstrates the regular coordination and close relationship of the two countries with the goal of supporting each other in promoting and defending their national interests." The Vietnamese minister believes that the visit "will contribute to comprehensive strategic partnership between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Russia in general, giving a new impetus to the development of the excellent traditional relations between the Vietnamese Public Security Ministry and the Russian Interior Ministry in particular."

As noted at the ministerial talks, the sides will take measures to further promote joint cooperation to prevent and combat crime, as well as resolve a number of other tasks related to the functions of the two ministries. Against the background of what is going on in the world and in the region, law enforcement agencies from both countries will continue to share expertise and information to help prevent illegal actions and confront international crime. The head of the Vietnamese Public Security Ministry suggested that the parties explore ways to protect employers, students and citizens of the two states, so that anyone who works, studies or runs a business in the other’s country has their legal rights and interests ensured. Lam also emphasized preventing any criminal actions that violate the law or harm the national security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Russia.

