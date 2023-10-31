Messi wins eighth Ballon d’Or award

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. Superstar Argentinian forward Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for a world-record eighth time in his career.

The annual prize, recognizing the best football player in the world in the 2022-23 season, granted by France Football, was awarded at a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Norway’s Erling Haaland from Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain were in second and third place, according to the vote.

Previously, Messi won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.