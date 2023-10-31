{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Messi wins eighth Ballon d’Or award

Norway’s Erling Haaland from Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain were in second and third place, according to the vote

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. Superstar Argentinian forward Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for a world-record eighth time in his career.

The annual prize, recognizing the best football player in the world in the 2022-23 season, granted by France Football, was awarded at a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Norway’s Erling Haaland from Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain were in second and third place, according to the vote.

Previously, Messi won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

FootballArgentina
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestine Red Crescent reports new airstrikes near Al Quds hospital
Earlier, the PRCS reported that the Israeli military was intentionally shelling the medical facility to force the personnel, patients and refugees there to leave the premises
Kiev loses almost 750 troops in Zaporozhye battles over week — regional head
Yevgeny Balitsky reported that the Ukrainian military continues "reckless and criminal strikes against the civilian infrastructure of populated areas in the region"
Israel not to agree to ceasefire in Gaza — Netanyahu
According to Netanyahu, "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism"
IDF delivers another strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon, including weapons, posts and sites used by Hezbollah," the army press service said
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Mossad intel chief goes to Qatar to talk release of hostages in Gaza Strip — media
According to Axios, Barnea's trip to Qatar came after Israel decided to expand its ground operation
Women, children make up almost 70% of fatalities in Gaza Strip — UN
"This cannot be ‘collateral damage,’" Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East stressed
Russia assessing informal US proposals on strategic stability, senior diplomat says
"It is a well-known position that has been put into a single document. We are calmly studying it and will give a response to the Americans in due time," Sergey Ryabkov added
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
Hamas disappointed over limited support from Arab countries
It is also pointed out that members of the Palestinian Authority, as well as representatives of several Arab countries are "secretly calling on the West to eliminate Hamas"
Russian forces destroy over 13,000 Ukrainian tanks, other vehicles since special op start
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 517 aircraft, 253 helicopters, 8,392 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed
Plan for encircling Russia by NATO forces in Black Sea region fails — expert
"Ukraine is in danger of economic, demographic and military collapse," Professor Jeffrey Sachs writes
Nothing can justify bombardments of civilians in Gaza — Putin
According to Russian President, the horrific developments are unfolding in the Gaza Strip now
Defense Minister Shoigu to report on situation in special op area today — Putin
Russian President said that he would like to discuss the wide array of issues
EU no longer independent in politics even in Europe - Medvedev
Europe’s energy cooperation with Russia has been frozen for a long time and now the European Union is living through difficult time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Russian MFA slams upcoming 'Copenhagen platform' meeting on Ukraine as counterproductive
Maria Zakharova expects that Kiev and the West will take advantage of the meeting to try to persuade members of the global majority to join efforts to implement Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula"
Kiev loses 200 troops in attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day
Russian forces successfully carried out an attack near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Novodonetskoye in the DPR, with artillery battles continuing in that area, Vladimir Rogov said
Russia’s S-550 missile defense system to intercept warheads free of nuclear blast — expert
The latest S-550 system may serve as a follow-up of the A-135 ‘Amur’ - A-235 ‘Nudol’ strategic missile system in its mobile configuration, Dmitry Litovkin also notes
Zelensky's nationalized apartment in Crimea sells for nearly half million dollars
The original listing price was 24.6 mln rubles ($264,064)
Russian Embassy in Cuba condemns Havana costume contest featuring Hitler
The diplomatic mission is confident that "such regrettable incidents will never be repeated on Cuban soil, whose inhabitants share the high values of the fight against Nazism and racism"
US gets weaker, loses positions, ‘Pax Americana’ becomes thing of the past — Putin
Russian President added that "everyone sees it, understands it, even by looking at trends in the global economy"
If Lebanon goes to war with Israel, entire region to descend into chaos, Lebanese PM says
Najib Mikati emphasized that the war would escalate if Israel continued to violate Lebanon's borders and strike
Unrest in Makhachkala instigated via social networks, including from Ukraine — Putin
Russian President said at a meeting on the situation in Dagestan
Israel vows to block aid to Gaza if goods taken by Hamas
"The shipments are designed for the civilian population; should it become clear that they have been taken by Hamas, they will be halted," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
Iraqi Shia units attack US base near gas field in Syria
Several powerful explosions rocked the base, where thick clouds of smoke can now be seen rising into the sky
Zelensky in denial about Ukrainian army's failure on battlefield — Time Magazine
"Despite the recent setbacks on the battlefield, Zelensky does not intend to give up fighting or to sue for any kind of peace," the author of the article wrote
Russian diplomat says Kiev regime played key role in Dagestani airport incident
"The promptness of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statements and publications, as well as their content, is direct evidence that the sabotage attack in the media that was perpetrated by Kiev's special services was coordinated," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Over 170 former PMC Wagner fighters join Akhmat unit - Chechen leader
They have a rich experience of combat operations both in Donbass and Ukraine and in other hot zones, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Israel considers Hamas hostage video ‘cruel psychological propaganda’ — statement
Benjamin Netanyahu personally addressed the female captives shown on the video, assuring them that he does everything he can for their liberation
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Kadyrov says attempted provocation thwarted in Chechnya amid riots in Dagestan
Mass riots took place at Makhachkala airport on October 29 after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East
Israeli envoy to Russia categorically rejects possibility of direct talks with Hamas
Alexander Ben Zvi emphasized that all hostages had to be released without conditions
Defense chief says Israel not looking for big wars, preparing for threats from Iran
Yoav Gallant said that he had "no evidence Iran coordinated the October 7 attack on Israel"
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu arrives in Beijing on working visit
According to the statement, the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum is attended by representatives of senior management, ministers of defense from the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including a number of European countries
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian air-launched ammunition arsenal in Cherkassy Region
Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Overseas handlers behind attempts to destabilize situation in Dagestan — head of region
Sergey Melikov mentioned forbidden techniques related to stirring up inter-ethnic discord and inter-confessional issues
Cypriot, Palestinian Foreign Ministers discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza
The idea of creating such a corridor was put forward by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
US not interested in peace in Middle East — Putin
"They want never-ending chaos in the Middle East," he said at a meeting on the situation in Dagestan
US seeking to destabilize its rivals by means of chaos — Putin
According to Russian President, the United States is reluctant to put up with the loss of its hegemony
Russian State Duma to discuss appeal on Gaza Strip to UN
The appeal to the UN, international organizations and parliaments over the situation in the Gaza Strip has been prepared on the instructions of Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin
‘Geopolitical string-pullers’ using situation in Middle East in their interests — Putin
Russian President said that they "will be using their destructive consequences to sow hatred, set people at odds across the world"
Israel attacks Turkish hospital in Gaza — Palestinian health ministry
The ministry has not specified if there are any casualties
Putin points to attempts to split Russian society from outside
According to Russian President, "various tools are used for that"
Majority of passengers on board Tel Aviv-Makhachkala flight were women, children
Makhachkala Airport director general noted that casualties were avoided during the riots thanks to negotiations conducted on the spot by Russian State Duma deputy Khizri Abakarov
Russian diplomat slams US strikes on facilities in Syria as violation of its sovereignty
Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya recalled that US forces had delivered strikes on two facilities near the city of Abu Kemal on October 26
US, its satellites deriving 'bloody profits' from Middle East conflict — Putin
The 'Pax Americana,' the 'American world' - with a single hegemon - is crumbling, slowly but steadily becoming a thing of the past," he said
Israel demands journalists leave the northern Gaza Strip
At least 24 media workers have been killed as a result of the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists
Press review: IDF shrinking before Gaza maze and Kiev flogs 'peace formula' but buyers few
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 30th
Russia ready to discuss post-conflict resolution of Ukraine crisis — Shoigu
"In case the necessary conditions are created, we remain ready for political discussions on a realistic basis," he said
Dollar, euro mixed on Moscow Exchange
The yuan rose by 0.1 kopecks to 12.64 rubles
India to host online G20 summit on November 22
Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi had already sent out invitations to the online summit
Wintershall Dea in talks with Gazprom on its exit from joint ventures with Russia — CEO
Mario Mehren did not comment on whether nationalizing Wintershall Dea's shares in Russian enterprises was being discussed
Arab states prepare to hold emergency summit on situation in Gaza Strip
According to Spokesman of the Arab League Secretary General Jamal Rushdi, this summit "will provide a clear impetus to the Arab and international position regarding the situation" in the Palestinian enclave
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Wildberries eyes entering Chinese market — source
It is noted that negotiations with potential partners have already begun
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Time of half measures in Middle East passed, Russian UN envoy says
He stressed the importance of consolidating collective steps aimed at relaunching a full-fledged negotiation process between Israel and Palestine
Four prominent Hamas operatives killed in Gaza, IDF reports
Jamil Baba, commander of Hamas’ naval forces in its Central Brigade, is among the operatives eliminated
Chinese military never to allow Taiwan to separate from China — senior defense official
Zhang Youxia also highlighted the need for all countries to respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and basic interests
Putin likens US to spider wanting to spread its web worldwide
Putin stressed that the ruling circles in the US and its satellites profit from conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions
Over 80 people detained after mass riots in Makhachkala airport
The police press office added that the policemen carried out over 50 searches, seizing office equipment and phones, which constitutes evidence of their involvement in mass riots
Israeli communications minister says ties with Elon Musk’s Starlink severed
US businessman pledged his Starlink’s connectivity support for internationally recognized organizations helping in the Gaza Strip
Events in Makhachkala were largely provoked from outside — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that against the background of television footage showing the horrors of what was happening in the Gaza Strip, "it is very easy for the ill-wishers to take advantage of the situation for provocations and instigation"
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
Top Russian security official to hold meeting on security in Siberia
There, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will hold a meeting on pertinent national security issues in Siberia
Western policy towards Russia threatens military clash between nuclear powers — Shoigu
"The United States and NATO continue to seriously hope that they will be able to undermine Russia's security and deprive us of the will to resist," the minister added
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered around 90,000 casualties during counter-offensive — Shoigu
"At the same time, no tactically significant successes were made on the battlefield," he said
Turkey to declare Israel a war criminal - Erdogan
Turkish President lambasted Israel as an invader and a group, pointing out that the Palestinian movement Hamas is not a terrorist organization
US elites behind conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East — Putin
Russian President drew attention to the fact that the Americans are establishing their military bases everywhere
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Russian Airborne Force commander to head Dnepr battlegroup in Ukraine operation — source
Earlier, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich commanded the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson area
Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to fire counteroffensive’s commander — Time magazine
One of the correspondent’s sources bluntly admitted that Ukraine "is not moving forward"
Austria supports continuation of gas transit via Ukraine
Pipeline operators should offer free capacities "on a transparent and nondiscriminatory basis" under EU laws, the Austrian energy regulator E-Control stated
Lebanon seeks to avoid joining the conflict, escalation still possible, PM says
According to Najib Mikati, Lebanon is "in the middle of a storm" caused by the conflict
Some 33 children among Hamas hostages in Gaza — Netanyahu
"Every civilized nation should stand with Israel in demanding that these hostages be freed immediately and freed unconditionally," he added
Establishment of Palestinian state a key to resolving Middle East conflict — Putin
"There have never been any self-interest, intrigues and ‘double bottom’ in our approaches to the situation in the Middle East, unlike the West," Putin noted during the meeting on the situation in Dagestan
IDF introduces additional forces to Gaza Strip, operation expands — Spokesman
Additional infantry, armor and combat engineering forces are entering Gaza for the continued coordinated operations by land, air and sea at full force," Daniel Hagari said during a briefing
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Israel’s military operation in Gaza enters third stage, PM says
"The 3rd stage - the IDF has expanded its ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip," Benjamin Netanyahu explained
Syria asking UNSC to speak up on airport strikes
On October 22, Israel’s air force delivered strikes on airports in Damascus and Aleppo
US’ attempts to undermine Russia’s constitutional order doomed to fail — envoy
"It’s time for Washington to cut its teeth: any attempts aimed at undermining the constitutional order in our country, as well as the interethnic and interreligious harmony that Russia has been for ages famous for, are doomed to failure," Anatoly Antonov noted
Russia’s foreign ministry says Israel launched ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 28
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as yet another stage in the escalation between Palestine and Israel.
Putin to hold meeting this evening on Western attempts to divide Russian society
The meeting will be attended by the entire leadership of the country
Russia’s UN envoy says US deliberately seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Polyansky reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so
Hamas posts hostages' appeal to Israeli authorities on its Telegram channel
Commenting on the video, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper noted that this is an element of psychological warfare
US seeking to split Russia from inside, weaken in, sow discord — Putin
The United States are unable to achieve success on the battlefield, Russian President added
Russia among leaders of process of building multipolar world — Putin
Russia is fighting for this on the battlefield, Russian President added
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Press review: Russia gives nuclear triad workout and EU’s sanctions well finally runs dry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 27th
Hezbollah warns of 'proportionate response' if Israel 'crosses red lines'
Earlier on Monday, member of the Hamas Politburo Mousa Abu Marzook told the media that the organization was disappointed by the limited support it was getting from Arab states and ideologically aligned parties
Hezbollah disables monitoring equipment at Israeli naval base
The fighters also attacked the Ha-Galil Brigade command post in Biranit
Police take synagogues in Dagestan under protection after Makhachkala airport riots
According to the latest data, more than 20 people, including several police officers, were injured and 60 rioters were detained
Hamas ready for prisoner swap with Israel
According to Hamas Spokesman Hazem Kasem, the movement is ready to release all the prisoners held by it in exchange to all those held by Israel
More than 20 people injured in incident at Russia’s Makhachkala airport
Over ten more people with minor injuries sought outpatient medical care
Hamas claims to have disrupted Israeli ground offensive in Gaza
According to Hamas, "the enemy suffered heavy military losses"
Biblical-scale catastrophe unfolding in Gaza Strip — Russia’s UN envoy
"According to information received, the number of fatalities in the enclave has surpassed 8,000 people, half of whom are women and children," the envoy pointed out
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 29 times over 24 hours
A civilian was wounded in the shelling attack on Vladimirovka
