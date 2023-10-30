Israeli forces fire 15 shells at Al-Mushrif neighborhood in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. The Israeli forces fired at least 15 shells at the Al-Mushrif neighborhood in the western sector of southern Lebanon since this morning, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

The neighboring areas of Aita Al-Shaab and Al-Raheb also came under fire. The channel said that the enemy used phosphorus shells in the attacks.

On October 29, the Quwwat al-Fajr units, the militant wing of the Lebanese Islamist organization Jamaa Islamiya, fired 16 rockets at the towns of Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. The group’s communique said that "the rocket attacks will intensify as the Zionist enemy continues its war in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip."

In response, Israeli troops struck the group’s rocket launching sites. There were no reported civilian casualties.