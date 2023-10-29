Israel reports six launches on Kiryat Shmona near border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported six launches toward Israel’s city of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon.

"Following the initial report regarding the sirens that sounded in the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, six launches were identified toward Israeli territory. IDF soldiers are responding with fire toward the origins of the launches," the IDF said. "In addition, following the report regarding three launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory around an hour ago, the IDF struck the launching post from which the launches were carried out."

According to the Ynet portal, one of the missiles hit a residential house in Kiryat Shmona, setting it on fire. No casualties were reported. Another missile fell down in the city’s territory, causing damage.