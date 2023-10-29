Hamas leader orders to make lists of Palestinians in Israeli prisons

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, ordered the preparation of lists of all Palestinians in Israeli prisons, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

"The authorities that deal with our prisoners must provide lists of all male and female prisoners held by the occupying forces without exception," Sinwar said, as quoted by the TV channel.

He made it clear that these authorities of Hamas must be "in a state of constant readiness in case of unexpected developments on the next stage."

Earlier, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida said that the group agreed to conclude a deal to exchange all Palestinians in Israeli prisons for all hostages captured by radicals during the operation in Israel.

He cited data according to which between 200 and 250 people are in the hands of Hamas. Abu Obeida did not rule out that 50 of them could have died during the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

In turn, the leader of Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, said that the military wing of this group - Saraya al-Quds is holding 30 Israelis, most of them soldiers. According to him, Israeli troops "bombed the places where prisoners were kept."

Earlier, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the army currently has verified information about 229 prisoners held by radicals in the Gaza Strip.