EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds

BRUSSELS, October 27. /TASS/. The European Union is discussing the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the export of Russian diamonds, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told at a press conference after the EU summit.

"We are in the process of preparing the 12th package of sanctions. We are now in consultation with the Member States. In particular, we are looking into how to cut the remaining revenues that Russia draws from the export of diamonds to Europe and its partners. This would be done in very close cooperation with our G7 partners. And we continue to make sure that our existing sanctions are properly implemented and effectively enforced," she said.

She did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions, but, according to media reports, a G7 decision on restrictions against Russian diamonds is expected by December.

In Europe, one of the main opponents is Belgium, which believes such restrictions would deal a heavy blow to Antwerp's historic diamond industry.