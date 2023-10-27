EU leaders omit Ukrainian counteroffensive both in Summit statement, press conference

BRUSSELS, October 27. /TASS/. EU leaders did not mention the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Summit outcome statement or during the press conference, according to a TASS reporter.

The rather lengthy statement of the EU Summit on Ukraine, which contains 14 clauses, does not mention Kiev’s counter-offensive even once. The word "offensive" was not said during the summit press conference with participation of European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile offensive attempts since June 4. On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev lost over 90,000 personnel and over 550 tanks in four months. On October 15, Putin stated that the Ukrainian offensive has failed completely, even though Kiev prepares new offensive operations at certain swaths of the frontline.