Hezbollah says it attacked two Israeli positions on Lebanon’s southern border

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s military wing said on Sunday it has attacked Israeli positions in Al-Bayad and Al-Malikkiya on Lebanon’s southern border.

According to a Hezbollah statement posted on its Telegram channel, anti-tank missiles were used. A thick plum of smoke was seen in Al-Bayad.

Earlier, a strike was delivered on an Israeli command and observation post in Yiftah. In response, Israel opened tank fire at the area near Blid in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said earlier in the day that three Shia fighters had been killed in an Israeli attack on southern Lebanese areas. In all, twenty-nine people, including three civilians and one cameraman have been killed over 14 days.