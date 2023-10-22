Top Armenian diplomat to take part in 3+3 meeting in Tehran

YEREVAN, October 22. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in a 3+3 ministerial meeting in Tehran on October 23, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"On October 23, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in a meeting of the regional consultative platform (3+3) in Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian side. Bilateral meetings are also planned," it said.

The initiative to hold six-party consultations on Karabakh and the issue of unblocking economic and transport communication in the South Caucasus was voiced by Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2021. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea while Georgia said it did not plant to participate and advanced its own initiative of talks between Baku and Yerevan involving three participants. On December 10, 2021, Moscow hosted the first meeting of the consultative platform at the level of deputy foreign ministers.