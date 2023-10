TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. Several dozens of terrorists, including "deputy head of missile forces" of the Hamas movement ruling in the Gaza Strip, were eliminated as Israel attacked radicals’ military targets in the Palestine enclave overnight into Sunday, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a briefing.

He also urged again local residents of the northern part of Gaza "to move to the southern part" of the enclave "as soon as possible.".