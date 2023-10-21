Desire to resolve Middle East crisis to partially outweigh rejection of Russia – expert

ROME, October 21. /TASS/. The West’s desire to resolve the Middle East crisis will partially reverse the trend to reject Russia, Tiberio Graziani, Chairman at the Vision and Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses, told TASS.

He pointed out that the world’s leading counties realized how important Russia’s role was in emergency situations. "All the leading global players understand the importance of China and Russia; perhaps, other members of the BRICS group will also take center stage in the coming weeks. In acute situations such as the current crisis between Palestine and Israel, it’s obvious that Russia and China need to take part in a search for solutions," the expert said.

According to Graziani, it could help the West overcome its rejection of Russia caused by the country’s special military operation in Ukraine. "It can be initiated by some EU countries, namely the Mediterranean nations, but neither the UK nor the US nor the governing European institutions should be expected to do that. The Anglo-Saxon strategy is aimed at isolating Russia and China, in the future," the expert concluded.

A summit dedicated to ways to resolve the Palestinian issue and find a peaceful solution to the Middle East crisis, initiated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, is taking place in Cairo on October 21. All members of the UN Security Council have been invited. Russia is represented by Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister. Other participants include UN Secretary General Antionio Guterres, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the leaders of Bahrain, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Japan and Norway, along with European Council President Charles Michel, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell and Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.