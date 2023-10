TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The Israeli forces detected a group of three militants, connected with the Hezbollah organization on the Lebanese order, the IDF press office announced, adding that an airstrike was carried out at the group.

"A while ago, three Hezbollah terrorists were detected near the Lebanese border. An IDF plane carried out a strike at the terrorists," the IDF said.

The IDF added that sniper fire was opened at another group of armed people operating in the border area.