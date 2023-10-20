Israeli top diplomat pushes for ICRC access to Gaza hostages

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting with ambassadors of 22 countries, including Russia, and called for allowing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff to visit hostages in Gaza, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, Israel demands that international organizations, including the ICRC, be allowed to visit the hostages held in Gaza so that doctors can check their condition.

The meeting with Cohen was attended by ambassadors from Russia, France, Italy, Hungary, Austria, Canada, the Netherlands, Serbia and other countries whose citizens are being held in Gaza by supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.