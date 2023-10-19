Egypt prepares to open Rafah border crossing with Gaza early on October 20 — CNN

NEW YORK, October 20 /TASS/. Egypt is preparing to open the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip early on October 20, CNN reported citing an Egyptian security official present at the checkpoint.

In his words, Rafah will open for humanitarian deliveries to Gaza "tomorrow morning."

Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal has told TASS that his country’s government is working to have Rafah opened "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow." UN Secretary-General referred to Egypt's El Arish airport and the Rafah crossing as "our only hope," describing them as "lifelines" allowing the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.