Israeli Defense Forces deliver new strikes on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) delivered new strikes on facilities of Lebanon’s Shia organization Hezbollah, including on a number of its observation posts, the IDF press service said on Friday.

"In response to Hezbollah fire of anti-tank missiles across the border throughout the day, the IDF carried out a number of attacks against Hezbollah infrastructure, including observation posts," the press service said in a statement.

"In addition, IDF fighter jets struck three terrorists who attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israel," the statement says.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.