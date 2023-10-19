Pentagon claims that ATACMS missiles handed over to Ukraine for use on its territory

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The Pentagon claims that ATACMS tactical missiles have been handed over to Kiev for use exclusively within "sovereign Ukrainian territory," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"I can't get into the specifics in terms of the number of ATACMS that we provided, but just like with all of the other systems and equipment that we've provided to Ukraine, it is with the assurances that this will be used within sovereign Ukraine, to take back and defend sovereign Ukrainian territory," he said.

When asked about the possibility of more ATACMS deliveries, he replied: "We're going to continue to consult with Ukraine, our allies and partners to ensure they have what they need to defend themselves against Russia.".