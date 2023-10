CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the city of Ashdod in Israel.

"The [Izz al-Din] al-Qassam Brigades delivered a rocket strike on Ashdod," the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that air raid sirens had gone off in the country’s southern regions, including Ashdod.