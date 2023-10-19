Iranian president urges Egypt to open Rafah crossing at border with Gaza

DUBAI, October 19. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has urged the Egyptian government and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) member states to open the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt as soon as possible.

"We expect from the Egyptian government and member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that the Rafah border crossing will resume its operation as soon as possible and assistance will be provided to the oppressed Gaza people," Raisi said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering missile strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria.