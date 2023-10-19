Putin-Xi talks at Belt and Road Forum marked by candor, camaraderie, Chinese diplomat says

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a candid, friendly exchange of views, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.

"The two leaders held candid, friendly and thorough negotiations. They exchanged opinions on practical aspects of bilateral cooperation, international multilateral cooperation and joint efforts toward implementing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," Mao said, responding to a TASS reporter’s request for comment on the two leaders’ meeting in Beijing earlier this week during the Belt and Road Forum. The Chinese diplomat said Beijing was ready to continuously work toward enriching the substance of the China-Russia partnership.

According to Mao, Xi and Putin agreed to contribute to promoting further bilateral cooperation and linking the BRI and the Eurasian Economic Union. They also pledged to make efforts to boost interaction as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the United Nations, the G20 and other multilateral platforms.

Putin and Xi held a meeting on October 18 on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. The two leaders held talks in both an expanded format, involving their accompanying delegations, and a narrower format during a working breakfast. Putin and Xi also met in a tete-a-tete format. Among other issues, the two leaders discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

This marked Putin’s second meeting with Xi this year. The Chinese leader travelled to Russia on a state visit in March. And Putin last visited China to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in February 2022.