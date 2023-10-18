US veto of Middle East resolution at UNSC cannot be justified – China’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. The United States’ vetoing the Middle East resolution at the United Nations Security Council is inexcusable, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said.

"The US veto of the resolution (at the UN Security Council - TASS) cannot be justified," the diplomat told reporters, pointing out that fighting must stop in order "to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe."

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council failed to adopt the Brazil-drafted Middle East resolution, as the United States vetoed it, being the only country to vote against the draft. Russia and the UK abstained from voting, while the other twelve members supported it.

On October 17, the UN Security Council did not adopt the Russia-drafted resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as five countries voted in favor. Thus, the resolution did not receive enough votes to pass.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,500 have been wounded.