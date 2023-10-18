US provided Kiev with ATACMS missiles without GPS because Russia jams signals — reporter

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. The US shipped ATACMS long-range missiles without the GPS guidance system, knowing that Russian electronic warfare systems successfully jam GPS signals, Bild reporter Julian Roepcke noted on his X page.

"The US provided Ukraine with the original old version of the missile (MGM-140A) with classic INS [inertial navigation system], but without GPS. Reason, of course: Successful Russian jamming attacks on most GPS-guided weapons in the area," Roepcke said.

Previously, White House National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson confirmed that the US shipped ATACMS tactical missiles with range of 165 km to Ukraine.

Earlier, chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement Vladimir Rogov said, without specifying his sources, that Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles for the first time during the attack on Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, on Monday night. Ukraine also carried out strikes at Skadovsk, Kherson Region, injuring two civilians, according to Governor Vladimir Saldo. The governor’s press office told TASS that, according to preliminary information, Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles.