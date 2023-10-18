Netanyahu once again blames terrorists for Gaza Strip hospital incident

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. Israel understands the global outrage over the incident in the Gaza Strip, where many people died in the explosion at a local hospital, but this outrage must be directed "at the terrorists," who bear responsibility for this incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the meeting with US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel.

He once again expressed an opinion that the Hamas radical organization operating in Gaza "commits a double war crime" by aiming at Israeli civilians and using its own civilian population as a human shield.

"We have seen the price of this horrible war crime yesterday when a missile, launched by Palestinian terrorists, misfired and fell on a Palestinian hospital. The entire world was appropriately outraged, but this outrage must be aimed not at Israel, but at the terrorists," Netanyahu said.

On October 17, over 500 people were killed in a strike at the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian side blamed the Israeli Air Force, while Israel claimed that the incident was caused by a failed missile, launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Mourning was declared in Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. After the strike, the four-side summit in Amman, which was supposed to be attended by Presidents of Egypt and the US, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Joe Biden, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and King of Jordan Abdullah II, was cancelled.