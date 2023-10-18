{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Turkish parliament urges other legislatures to condemn Israel’s brutality in Gaza

"We call upon parliaments worldwide, upon the global community and international organizations, to forge a consolidated stance and take the initiative in order to put an end to this brutality," reads the statement

ISTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Lawmakers of Turkey’s parliament, the Grand National Assembly, urged members of other parliaments worldwide to show solidarity in order to stop Israel’s brutality in the Gaza Strip.

"We call upon parliaments worldwide, upon the global community and international organizations, to forge a consolidated stance and take the initiative in order to put an end to this brutality," reads the statement, signed by representatives all factions in the Turkish parliament.

"We condemn in strictest terms Israel’s attacks on civilians and its disregard for the international law," parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus was quoted as saying by the Al Haber television. "We will continue to oppose disproportional barbaric attacks on the Gaza Strip."

The leader of the country’s main opposition force, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), described Israel’s strike as a "crime against humanity" and described the strike as a "massacre."

Meanwhile, the leader of the Good Party Meral Aksener wrote on Telegram: "There can be no justification to bombing hospitals. I call upon the United States to protect fundamental human rights and stop Netanyahu’s terror."

Leaders of other Turkish political and public organizations also issued statements to condemn the attack.

PalestineIsraelTurkeyIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
US has no plants to send its troops to battle in Israel — White House
The official added that the US has more than enough potential to defend its national security should the need arise
Russian diplomat slams PACE resolution disavowing Putin's standing as president after 2024
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the anti-Russian agenda reflected in the resolution which ignores the legitimate vote that took place during the 2020 referendum, vividly demonstrates the true level of its authors and supporters’ political motivations
Powerful explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
According to the report, at least five blasts were heard
Russia, Turkey, China better situated to settle Middle East conflict than West — expert
Tiberio Graziani believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone talks were the next stage in the "new diplomacy" that is defining the outlines of the "new global world order" that Moscow is promoting with Beijing
Pakistani, Russian interests coincide in many spheres — Pakistan's acting PM
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also called cooperation with Russia constructive, pointing out the importance of the two countries working together in the fight against terrorism
Sweden says undersea telecommunications cable damaged
Civil Defense Minister Karl-Oskar Bolin pointed out that the location of the damage was not in Swedish territorial waters or economic zone, but in Estonia
Issue of Karabakh conflict completely settled — Azerbaijani president
The statement was made at a meeting with representatives from the Fuzuli District in Karabakh
Scholz warns Hezbollah, Iran against involvement in Middle East conflict
The German chancellor is expected to travel to Israel later in the day
Israeli PM denies his country’s responsibility for strike on Gaza hospital
"The entire world should know: it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces]," Netanyahu said
Gas consumption by EU countries down 11% in September, by China - up 11% in August — GECF
In particular, gas demand decreased by 16% in September to 3.6 bln cubic meters in Germany, by 0.1% to 3.8 bln cubic meters in Italy, by 27% to 1.4 bln cubic meters in France, and by 6% to 2.4 bln cubic meters in Spain
HAMAS military wing claims delivering strikes on Israel’s Ramon air base
"The Al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets toward the Ramon Air Base in response to attacks on civilians," the statement says
Medvedev says strike on Gaza hospital constitutes war crime
"The ultimate responsibility for it rests on the shoulders of those who are cynically profiting on wars in different countries on different continents, <…> on the United States of America," he said
UN Security Council vote on Brazil’s draft resolution on Middle East postponed
"The vote is postponed until 10:00 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time)," the mission said
State Duma adopts bill to revoke CTBT ratification in first reading
The bill was supported by 412 Duma members
US stands in way of resolution on Israel-Palestine ceasefire
According to the Russian foreign ministry, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that could help prevent further bloodshed
PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea
Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus
All victims of Gaza hospital blast were civilians — health ministry
"Never before, in any other conflict that broke out between the Palestinians and the Israelis, was this hospital ever under attack," he said
UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine
The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass
Russian mission to UN confirms Security Council session over Gaza hospital strike
"At 5:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 18, an open UN Security Council meeting will be held," the mission said
Work on creation of BRICS payment system underway — Russian MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Pavel Knyazev, the work is being held through finance ministries and central banks within the framework of their dialogue and cooperation mechanisms
US shipped entire batch of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Army official says
According to the US Army Europe and Africa Command Spokesman, the 200 Ukrainian servicemen that underwent training in using Abrams tanks in Germany have returned to Ukraine
US Air Force B-52 bomber makes landmark touchdown in South Korea after joint exercises
According to the media, this is the first time a B-52 has landed on South Korean territory, although it has taken part in joint exercises over the Korean Peninsula on several occasions
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Kiev’s forces attack Berdyansk with US missiles ATACMS — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that US and Swedish-made GLSDB bombs were also used in the strike on Berdyansk
Kiev to need Israel-like guarantees if Ukraine conflict drags on — presidential office
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said these conditions include the presence of US troops in the country and the US guaranteeing to cover the national debt
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Russian tech firm develops machine-gun turret mount capable of identifying enemy targets
It is specified that the turret is outfitted with the machine vision technology capable of identifying enemy manpower and equipment at any time of the day or night
Chinese ship tracked near Balticconnector pipeline at time of incident — Estonian media
The publication claims that the container ship was traveling at its normal speed of 11 knots, but for an unknown reason began to slow down when approaching the Balticconnector, dropping its speed to 9.5 knots, and after 15 minutes it increased speed to above 11 knots
Russia in relations with West prepares for war, but wants peace – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Russia’s defense chief chairs meeting to discuss increasing howitzer, MLRS production
Sergey Shoigu urged efforts to shorten delivery times to troops
Mongolian leader invites Putin to Khalkhin Gol Victory celebrations next year
"We should not forget the historic feat of the Russian people who saved the world from Nazism and fascism. That is why, I believe that we will celebrate the jubilee of the Great Victory together," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh added
Israeli ground operation in Gaza to represent 'ugly blot on humanity' — Turkish official
"First of all, the anti-humane bombardments of the Gaza Strip must be stopped and the blockade must be lifted and only then should the parties sit down at the negotiating table to reach a lasting and stable peace," Omer Celik noted
Hamas ready to release hostages if Israel stops bombing Gaza — TV
Apart from that, according to the Hamas representative, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers it took hostage if Israel releases all Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
Egypt tells EU it will send Palestinians to Europe in case of mass influx — FT
According to an EU official, "the Egyptians are really, really angry" at Brussels for trying to force Cairo to accept refugees from Gaza
Gazprom Export files lawsuit to ban Europol GAZ further proceedings in Stockholm
The court accepted this application and scheduled a hearing of the arbitration court of first instance for October 26
Russian forces destroy over 250 military helicopters in Ukraine operation
Russian troops repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 485 enemy troops over the past day
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
China ready to defend justice in world jointly with Russia — Chinese top diplomat
Wang Yi reiterated that Beijing and Moscow are coordinating strategic efforts with the framework of the United Nations, as well as within the framework of other important multilateral formats
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Damage to Balticconnector caused by external force — Finnish climate minister
The operation of the underwater gas pipeline Balticconnector between Finland and Estonia has been suspended due to a suspected leak
Over 300 killed in Israeli strike at hospital in city of Gaza
According to Al Hadath, many patients were outside waiting in line at the moment of the Israeli strike
Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable — Xi Jinping
Addressing the participants of the forum, the Chinese president said that cooperation in the Belt and Road project pursued development goals, was aimed at yielding mutual benefits and carried "a message of hope"
Russian air defenses shoot down six drones in Belgorod Region — governor
According to preliminary information, the engagement caused no casualties or damage
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian army site in Kherson area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Russia, UAE request urgent Security Council meeting over Gaza blast on October 18
"Russia and the United Arab Emirates requested to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting in the morning hours of Wednesday," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Pentagon confirms 2,000 servicemen being prepared for deployment in Middle East
According to Sabrina Singh, Austin "the Secretary will continue to assess [American] force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners"
Hamas representative says senior Israeli army officers held captive
There are several high-ranking officers among the captured Zionist (meaning Israeli - TASS) soldiers from the Gaza Division, Khalid Meshaal said
Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian leader’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the One Belt One Road forum’s margins
Missile hits apartment block in Zaporozhye due to Ukraine's blunder — politician
Vladimir Rogov added that Ukrainian missile defenses pose the largest threat to the country’s civilian population
UN stands against use of cluster munitions
"We have long spoken out against cluster munition," Stephane Dujarric said
IDF reiterates claims of Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for Gaza hospital blast
"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," the IDF said
Moldova's new national security strategy blames Russia for countries' woes — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Moldova’s new national security strategy is meant to replace the previous 2011 document, which envisaged maintaining mutually beneficial relations and building strategic partnership with Russia
Turkish president urges global community to stop "unprecedented brutality" in Gaza
"I call upon the entire humanity to stop this unprecedented brutality, previously unseen in history," Erdogan said
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Iran bans foreign languages from being taught in kindergarten, elementary school
"The ban on teaching foreign languages applies not only to English but also to other languages, including Arabic," Education Ministry spokesman Masud Tehrani Farjad added
Biden should show his wits by debating Russian Communist Party leader on TV — Duma speaker
"Zyuganov always knows where the exit and entrance are. As for Biden, he gets confused and forgets where he is. He has no chance. Zyuganov will defeat him," Vyacheslav Volodin said
White House confirms delivering to Kiev ATACMS missiles with range of 165 km
"We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness," the spokesperson added
Kiev reportedly used ATACMS for strike on Skadovsk injuring two
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that after a shelling of Novaya Kakhovka with cluster munitions a private house burned down
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
Iran’s Supreme Leader says country must respond to Israel's actions in Gaza
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the prospect of the country entering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "conceivable"
Hamas channel in Telegram need not be closed, Durov says
According to the Telegram founder, earlier this week, Hamas used the messenger to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area ahead of their missile strikes
Palestinian leadership meets to discuss deadly attack on Gaza hospital
According to the report, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is present at the meeting
Top Jordanian diplomat says summit with Biden’s participation cancelled
"We made the decision not to hold the four-party summit in Amman," Ayman Safadi
Israeli troops come under fire near Lebanese border
The IDF is responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the fire
US House of Representatives fails to elect new speaker on first try
Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) received 200 votes, falling short of the required 217
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Putin's response to question on Ukraine ceasefire not encouraging — Hungarian PM
"The answer I received from the president of Russia was not reassuring at least," Viktor Orban said
World getting rid of dictatorships forcing others into economic servitude — Putin
According to the Russian leader, building a multipolar world order that is more democratic, honest and fair for the majority of humanity is inevitable and historically necessary
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Hezbollah fighters claim to have hit third Israeli Merkava tank
"Islamic resistance fighters attacked the armored vehicle near the barracks in Manara with a guided anti-tank missile," the statement reads
US military to intervene in Middle East conflict if it expands — expert
Commenting on US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, Boris Dolgov pointed out the trip is primarily a show of support from Washington
Hungary never sought confrontation with Russia, Orban assures Putin
"We have never been in a more difficult situation," Viktor Orban said, as he described this exchange as "the toughest ever"
Sibur virtually nullifies deliveries to Europe, redirects exports to China and Turkey
Previously, Sibur sold around 60% of its products on the domestic market of Russia, 23% was supplied to Europe, 6% - to Turkey, 7% - to China
Putin arrives in China for two-day visit
The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia
Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, ammo depots on right bank of Dnieper — politician
Vladimir Rogov said the strikes were preventive
US secretly delivers shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — report
Washington has repeatedly stated that a handover of ATACMS missiles to Ukrainian forces would be impossible
Pakistan's acting PM calls Russia major player in region
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar welcomed Russia's contribution in the cultural and energy spheres, noting its defense and security potential
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
UN secretary-general condemns strike on Gaza hospital
"I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn," Antonio Guterres said
Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president
On October 16, the Russian leader also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Hamas military wing announces more attacks on Ashdod, Be'er Sheva
Earlier, the Israeli army's press service said that air alerts were sounded in Ashdod, in the south of the country, as well as in the Negev desert
UNSC to vote on Brazil's draft resolution on Middle East conflict on October 17
On Monday, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
US wanted to take Russia by surprise by secretly providing ATACMS missiles to Kiev — CNN
According to the media, due to concerns by the US administration about potential exacerbated tensions in relations with Russia, the ATACMS missiles delivered to Ukraine have a shorter range
Polish parliamentary election unlikely to alter trend of Moscow-Warsaw relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers Poland’s hostile stance toward Russia as "absurd"
Turkish parliament urges other legislatures to condemn Israel’s brutality in Gaza
"We call upon parliaments worldwide, upon the global community and international organizations, to forge a consolidated stance and take the initiative in order to put an end to this brutality," reads the statement
Casualties in Gaza hospital strike exceed 800
According to the report, at least 500 people were killed
FACTBOX: Russian-Chinese economic relations
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
Press review: Arabs react coolly to Gaza flare-up and Europe hosts nuke-themed NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 17th
Israel in for 'another shock' if it does not stop attacks on Gaza — top brass
According to Ali Fadavi, Israel's actions against Gaza "have angered Muslims around the world, so the Islamic Ummah (the Islamic community - TASS) is waiting in the wings to play some kind of role in the resistance"
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
Children's hospital in Gaza hit with white phosphorus — health ministry
Earlier, Human Rights Watch, an international rights organization, accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
EU only making more enemies around world with its anti-Russian sanctions — French MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the EU sanctions have only made problems worse in Africa, Asia, and South America
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Iran
The epicenter of the disaster was 18 miles north of the city of Bandar Abbas
Russia ready to fulfill all obligations on grain exports — Putin
In the course of a meeting with the interim prime minister of Pakistan, Vladimir Putin recalled that last year Russia had a record harvest, bringing in 158 mln tons of grain
Russia assures Hungary of gas supplies despite Bulgaria's tariff hike — MFA
"This was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister, who is responsible for energy issues, and President Putin also made it clear that they will fulfill their contractual obligations to Hungary," Peter Szijjarto added
US has no plants to send its troops to battle in Israel — White House
The official added that the US has more than enough potential to defend its national security should the need arise
