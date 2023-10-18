Turkish parliament urges other legislatures to condemn Israel’s brutality in Gaza

ISTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Lawmakers of Turkey’s parliament, the Grand National Assembly, urged members of other parliaments worldwide to show solidarity in order to stop Israel’s brutality in the Gaza Strip.

"We call upon parliaments worldwide, upon the global community and international organizations, to forge a consolidated stance and take the initiative in order to put an end to this brutality," reads the statement, signed by representatives all factions in the Turkish parliament.

"We condemn in strictest terms Israel’s attacks on civilians and its disregard for the international law," parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus was quoted as saying by the Al Haber television. "We will continue to oppose disproportional barbaric attacks on the Gaza Strip."

The leader of the country’s main opposition force, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), described Israel’s strike as a "crime against humanity" and described the strike as a "massacre."

Meanwhile, the leader of the Good Party Meral Aksener wrote on Telegram: "There can be no justification to bombing hospitals. I call upon the United States to protect fundamental human rights and stop Netanyahu’s terror."

Leaders of other Turkish political and public organizations also issued statements to condemn the attack.