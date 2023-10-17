Hamas ready to release hostages if Israel stops bombing Gaza — TV

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. Hamas is allegedly ready to release all civilian hostages within an hour once Israel stops bombing the Gaza Strip, NBC said on Tuesday citing an unnamed Hamas representative.

Apart from that, according to the Hamas representative, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers it took hostage if Israel releases all Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons.

He said that Israel is aware of the Hamas demands, which were announced during Hamas’ talks with the leaders of a number of Arab states.