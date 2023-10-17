{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Hamas ready to release hostages if Israel stops bombing Gaza — TV

Apart from that, according to the Hamas representative, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers it took hostage if Israel releases all Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. Hamas is allegedly ready to release all civilian hostages within an hour once Israel stops bombing the Gaza Strip, NBC said on Tuesday citing an unnamed Hamas representative.

Apart from that, according to the Hamas representative, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers it took hostage if Israel releases all Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons.

He said that Israel is aware of the Hamas demands, which were announced during Hamas’ talks with the leaders of a number of Arab states.

White House confirms delivering to Kiev ATACMS missiles with range of 165 km
"We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness," the spokesperson added
Putin says Middle East conflict has bigger magnitude than Russia’s operation in Ukraine
The President noted that a hot conflict between the West and Russia, if it happens, will not be limited to the framework of a special military operation, “it will be a completely different war”
Iran’s Supreme Leader says country must respond to Israel's actions in Gaza
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the prospect of the country entering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "conceivable"
Work on creation of BRICS payment system underway — Russian MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Pavel Knyazev, the work is being held through finance ministries and central banks within the framework of their dialogue and cooperation mechanisms
EU only making more enemies around world with its anti-Russian sanctions — French MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the EU sanctions have only made problems worse in Africa, Asia, and South America
No stopping resistance if Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, Iran’s Supreme Leader says
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also called for an immediate end to the bombing of the Gaza Strip and declared the need to "bring the Zionist regime to justice"
Issue of Karabakh conflict completely settled — Azerbaijani president
The statement was made at a meeting with representatives from the Fuzuli District in Karabakh
Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, ammo depots on right bank of Dnieper — politician
Vladimir Rogov said the strikes were preventive
Kiev reportedly used ATACMS for strike on Skadovsk injuring two
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that after a shelling of Novaya Kakhovka with cluster munitions a private house burned down
Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president
On October 16, the Russian leader also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
West wants to suppress Russia and Putin, 'nothing new,' Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that so far the Western leaders have not succeeded and will not succeed
UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine
The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass
Russia ready to fulfill all obligations on grain exports — Putin
In the course of a meeting with the interim prime minister of Pakistan, Vladimir Putin recalled that last year Russia had a record harvest, bringing in 158 mln tons of grain
Gazprom Export files lawsuit to ban Europol GAZ further proceedings in Stockholm
The court accepted this application and scheduled a hearing of the arbitration court of first instance for October 26
Abbas to discuss talks on situation with Israel during visit to Russia — ambassador
Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Next year’s BRICS Games in Russia to be all sports, no politics, says diplomat
"We are confident that this will benefit the development of multidimensional ties between our peoples and serve as a celebration of sport and equal cooperation in this sphere," Pavel Knyazev added
Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia
The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally
Russian tech firm develops machine-gun turret mount capable of identifying enemy targets
It is specified that the turret is outfitted with the machine vision technology capable of identifying enemy manpower and equipment at any time of the day or night
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
US ‘obnoxiousness’ won’t make Russia leave APEC — MFA
Kirill Barsky said it is "extraordinary" that the US refused to invite some heads of economies that are the group’s members, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, to attend the next APEC summit
US military to intervene in Middle East conflict if it expands — expert
Commenting on US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, Boris Dolgov pointed out the trip is primarily a show of support from Washington
Draft UN resolution on Mideast lacks support due to Russian authorship — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the UN Security Council once again became a hostage to the aspirations of Western countries, which refused to support Russia's draft resolution on the Middle East
Chinese ship tracked near Balticconnector pipeline at time of incident — Estonian media
The publication claims that the container ship was traveling at its normal speed of 11 knots, but for an unknown reason began to slow down when approaching the Balticconnector, dropping its speed to 9.5 knots, and after 15 minutes it increased speed to above 11 knots
Hamas spent four years on preparations for attack on Israel — Tasnim
It is noted that the movement has always announced the drills publicly
Russian diplomat slams PACE resolution disavowing Putin's standing as president after 2024
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the anti-Russian agenda reflected in the resolution which ignores the legitimate vote that took place during the 2020 referendum, vividly demonstrates the true level of its authors and supporters’ political motivations
Israel’s Gallant vows to carry out ‘deadly war’ in Gaza, to change situation forever
It will forever change the situation in the Palestinian enclave, added the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State
FSB nabs Crimean resident for collaborating with Ukraine’s intelligence
On an assignment from Ukraine’s intelligence, the suspect was engaged in creating ammunition caches on the territory of Crimea
Putin looks confident, says Serbia’s Vucic after meeting with Russian leader in Beijing
Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he would hold talks with Xi Jinping during his visit to China for the Belt and Road international forum and expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin
State Duma adopts bill to revoke CTBT ratification in first reading
The bill was supported by 412 Duma members
Putin says ways to turn Russia-Hungary trade relations back to growth worth consideration
According to the Russian president, in the first seven months of 2023 the trade turnover between the two countries declined by 35%
Quasi-civilian space facilities likely targets for retaliatory strike — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Yermakov emphasized that quasi-civilian infrastructure could quite logically turn out to be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Kiev’s forces attack Berdyansk with US missiles ATACMS — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that US and Swedish-made GLSDB bombs were also used in the strike on Berdyansk
Poland’s ruling party in the lead after 95% of votes counted
Law and Justice party gathered 35.98% of the votes, while the opposition Civic Coalition collected 30.17%
Hungary never sought confrontation with Russia, Orban assures Putin
"We have never been in a more difficult situation," Viktor Orban said, as he described this exchange as "the toughest ever"
Press review: Arabs react coolly to Gaza flare-up and Europe hosts nuke-themed NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 17th
Israel to minimize casualties during operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that the safety of civilians was a factor taken into consideration in planning a ground operation
Xi, Putin to conduct in-depth dialogue on bilateral relations — Chinese Foreign Ministry
On October 17, the Russian leader arrived in China at Xi’s invitation for a two-day visit
Sweden says undersea telecommunications cable damaged
Civil Defense Minister Karl-Oskar Bolin pointed out that the location of the damage was not in Swedish territorial waters or economic zone, but in Estonia
Pentagon confirms 2,000 servicemen being prepared for deployment in Middle East
According to Sabrina Singh, Austin "the Secretary will continue to assess [American] force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners"
Putin arrives in China for two-day visit
The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia
Ukraine’s offensive failed, even as it prepares to attack in some areas – Putin
The head of state noted that Russia will react to this accordingly
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
Terrorists plotting attacks on Russian troops in Syria — reconciliation center
According to Vadim Kulit, the command of the Russian task force and the Syrian army will take necessary preemptive measures
Arab countries who friended Israel made mistake — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime does not contribute to stability and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said
Withdrawal of CTBT ratification serves Russia's security interests — lawmaker
The first reading of the bill on withdrawal from the CTBT ratification by the deputies of the State Duma will take place at the plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday
Russia says Ukraine lost nearly two companies of troops near Kupyansk
The official representative of the Russian combat group "West" Sergei Zybinsky said that the group destroyed the Ukrainian 152-mm motorized artillery system 2S1 "Gvozdika" with counter-battery fire
Russian diplomat calls Putin-Xi meetings increasingly important amid geopolitical changes
According to Maria Zakharova, any contact between the two leaders is an opportunity to coordinate positions and analyze how bilateral agreements have been implemented
Egypt tells EU it will send Palestinians to Europe in case of mass influx — FT
According to an EU official, "the Egyptians are really, really angry" at Brussels for trying to force Cairo to accept refugees from Gaza
Israel tells Zelensky 'not the right time' to visit — news portal
According to the report, such a trip could take place later during one of the Ukrainian president's potential European tours
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
Israel in for 'another shock' if it does not stop attacks on Gaza — top brass
According to Ali Fadavi, Israel's actions against Gaza "have angered Muslims around the world, so the Islamic Ummah (the Islamic community - TASS) is waiting in the wings to play some kind of role in the resistance"
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian army site in Kherson area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Israeli army eliminates militants trying to infiltrate country from Lebanon
A squad of four militants attempted to infiltrate the security fence and plant a explosive device
Putin discusses Middle East escalation with Netanyahu
The Russian president informed the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Russian forces destroy over 250 military helicopters in Ukraine operation
Russian troops repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 485 enemy troops over the past day
List of new BRICS candidates to be greenlighted at Kazan summit — Russian MFA
"We are currently facing the task of ensuring the accession of those six countries that have been invited to join BRICS starting January 1, as seamlessly as possible," Pavel Knyazev noted
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Hamas intends to exchange hostages for 6,000 Palestinian prisoners behind bars in Israel
Abu Ubayda, a spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday that the radicals were holding 200 to 250 people hostage
Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable — Xi Jinping
Addressing the participants of the forum, the Chinese president said that cooperation in the Belt and Road project pursued development goals, was aimed at yielding mutual benefits and carried "a message of hope"
Hungary-Russian relations lose much due to Moscow’s special op but still can be saved — PM
Viktor Orban stressed that the country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia, including in the economic area
Russian MFA says Ukraine has Western support in making ‘reckless’ steps about ZNPP
Konstantin Vorontsov said Russia is ready to "continue to provide the necessary assistance to the IAEA Secretariat in this matter"
Russia says its forces foiled six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area
The battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that Ukraine lost about 60 servicemen
Damage to Balticconnector caused by external force — Finnish climate minister
The operation of the underwater gas pipeline Balticconnector between Finland and Estonia has been suspended due to a suspected leak
Russia, Turkey, China better situated to settle Middle East conflict than West — expert
Tiberio Graziani believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone talks were the next stage in the "new diplomacy" that is defining the outlines of the "new global world order" that Moscow is promoting with Beijing
Israeli intelligence chief takes responsibility for missing Hamas attack
Ronen Bar stated that the service failed to anticipate the attack, despite numerous preventive measures
US shipped entire batch of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Army official says
According to the US Army Europe and Africa Command Spokesman, the 200 Ukrainian servicemen that underwent training in using Abrams tanks in Germany have returned to Ukraine
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Israeli diplomat says too early to talk about truce in Gaza Strip
It is too early to talk about a truce [with the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip, a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Biden should show his wits by debating Russian Communist Party leader on TV — Duma speaker
"Zyuganov always knows where the exit and entrance are. As for Biden, he gets confused and forgets where he is. He has no chance. Zyuganov will defeat him," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Israel focused on Gaza Strip, no ceasefire regime in enclave — IDF
Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces "have attacked thousands of targets since the beginning of hostilities [on October 7] and continue [attacking] incessantly"
Soros-funded Central European University recognized as undesirable in Russia
According to the office, the NGO's officially declared goals include promoting the values of "open society and democracy" in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
Iran’s involvement in Israeli-Palestinian conflict is ‘imaginable,’ foreign minister says
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, "other fronts will open up" in the conflict area if Israel "continues to commit war crimes"
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Putin to travel to China for two-day visit
He last went to that country for the opening of the Winter Olympics in February 2022
Israel to hold off launching Gaza ground offensive until after Biden’s visit — Der Spiegel
The US president is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday
Ukraine’s neutral status extremely important to Russia — Putin
"We believe that NATO poses threats to us through Ukraine and we want our concerns to be heard," the Russian leader emphasized
Scholz warns Hezbollah, Iran against involvement in Middle East conflict
The German chancellor is expected to travel to Israel later in the day
Russia says its bombers struck two Ukrainian command posts in Donetsk republic
The spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that counterbattery operations helped detect and suppress about 30 artillery units of the enemy
Russia's Mir payment system starts working in Venezuela — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Caracas has increased by 77% over the past five years
Russia to retaliate if US deploys medium, short-range missiles to Europe — MFA
Vladimir Yermakov stressed that the current confrontation between Russia and the US had been triggered by Washington
FACTBOX: Belt and Road initiative
Today, the Belt and Road initiative is the backbone of China’s foreign economic and foreign policy
Netanyahu tells Putin that Israel will not stop until it destroys Hamas’ capabilities
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Putin on Monday evening and "made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers and has gone to war determined and united, and it won’t stop until it destroys the military and government capabilities of Hamas," his office said
Polish parliamentary election unlikely to alter trend of Moscow-Warsaw relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers Poland’s hostile stance toward Russia as "absurd"
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Israeli town of Metula — Telegram statement
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Metula, located on the border with Lebanon, had come under attack
Hamas says 22 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
As of now, twenty-two hostages have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said
Orban points to need to end Ukrainian conflict during his meeting with Putin
The prime minister's spokesman also revealed that Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin "discussed Hungarian-Russian cooperation in the fields of gas, oil and nuclear energy"
US wanted to take Russia by surprise by secretly providing ATACMS missiles to Kiev — CNN
According to the media, due to concerns by the US administration about potential exacerbated tensions in relations with Russia, the ATACMS missiles delivered to Ukraine have a shorter range
Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday, then will visit Jordan — White House
Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said in a statement
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Israeli ground operation in Gaza to represent 'ugly blot on humanity' — Turkish official
"First of all, the anti-humane bombardments of the Gaza Strip must be stopped and the blockade must be lifted and only then should the parties sit down at the negotiating table to reach a lasting and stable peace," Omer Celik noted
US secretly delivers shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — report
Washington has repeatedly stated that a handover of ATACMS missiles to Ukrainian forces would be impossible
Iranian foreign minister says groups opposing Israel to make ‘pre-emptive steps’ shortly
On the contrary, some pre-emptive actions by the resistance may be taken in the coming hours, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
Russia’s defense chief chairs meeting to discuss increasing howitzer, MLRS production
Sergey Shoigu urged efforts to shorten delivery times to troops
Hamas representative says senior Israeli army officers held captive
There are several high-ranking officers among the captured Zionist (meaning Israeli - TASS) soldiers from the Gaza Division, Khalid Meshaal said
Guards at Zaporozhye nuclear plant neutralize Ukrainian drones almost daily — Russian MFA
These days, on an almost daily basis, guards at the plant neutralize numerous aircraft launched by Ukrainian militants for the purpose of attacks and provocations against the plant, Konstantin Vorontsov said
UNSC to vote on Brazil's draft resolution on Middle East conflict on October 17
On Monday, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Russia proposes to amend Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Middle East
"We are convinced that our draft better meets the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza and doesn’t contain political elements that could divide members of the UNSC," Dmitry Polyansky stated
