Nine Russians listed as missing in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The number of missing Russian citizens after the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone has raised to nine, one Russian with dual citizenship is on the list of Hamas hostages, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told a press conference.

"According to updated data from the Israeli side, as of this morning, October 17, the number of dead citizens <...> of the Russian Federation, who also had Israeli citizenship, is 16 people. Nine Russian citizens are on the list of missing persons. This is confirmed information. One Russian citizen, who also has Israeli citizenship, is on the Israeli list of Hamas hostages," the ambassador said.

The diplomat said that the Russian embassy is now paying "special attention to the issues of ensuring the security of Russian citizens who are in Israel and Palestine."

"We maintain constant communication with the citizens of our country who are here, in coordination with partners in the region, with our fellow diplomats in other countries, with the Israeli authorities. We are making active efforts to minimize the threat to the life and health of our compatriots," he said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 11,200 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and more than 4,200 wounded.